1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 905,379 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,996,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMMO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

POWW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,072. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $501.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -0.20.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company also owns GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

