$154.70 Million in Sales Expected for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to post $154.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.11 million and the lowest is $154.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $625.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $625.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $689.16 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $694.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $139,000.

PWSC stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 879,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,808. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

