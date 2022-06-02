170 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

