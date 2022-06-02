180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.35.
In other news, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,979 shares of company stock worth $106,241. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
