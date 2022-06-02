180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.35.

In other news, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,979 shares of company stock worth $106,241. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

