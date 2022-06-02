$19.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will announce $19.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.89 billion and the lowest is $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $80.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.84 billion to $80.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.52 billion to $84.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

Shares of PG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. 307,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,467. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $353.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

