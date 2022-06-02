1MillionNFTs 1-Day Volume Tops $33,333.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $32,759.52 and approximately $33,333.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 676.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,005.04 or 0.69470249 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 599.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00442710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.