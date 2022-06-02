1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 33.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

