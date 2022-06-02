$2.02 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.19. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.78. 562,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.