-$2.03 EPS Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.17) to ($7.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.97) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.74.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.57. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

