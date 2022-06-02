$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.88. 717,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

