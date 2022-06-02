215,046 Shares in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000.

NASDAQ BCSAU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

