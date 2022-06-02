23,114 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.14. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.34.

