27,248 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,231,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,295 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $462.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.53.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

