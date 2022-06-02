273 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 273 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in American Express by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 156,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 174,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.42. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.