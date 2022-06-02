2Xideas AG Acquires 7,936 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Shares of ULTA traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.35. 10,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,615. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.33 and its 200 day moving average is $387.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

