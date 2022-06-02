2Xideas AG Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

2Xideas AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

ACWI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.21. 59,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,240. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $85.52 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99.

