2Xideas AG Has $11.86 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $61.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $824.02. 8,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $990.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,090.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

