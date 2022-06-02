2Xideas AG Has $14.37 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Align Technology by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,911,000 after purchasing an additional 166,170 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $9.22 on Thursday, reaching $274.39. 6,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

