2Xideas AG Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

2Xideas AG raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.07% of Clorox worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,065. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.