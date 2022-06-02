2Xideas AG Has $18.80 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,124 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,893. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

