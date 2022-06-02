2Xideas AG Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

2Xideas AG lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,876. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

