2Xideas AG Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.7% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned 0.12% of Fastenal worth $44,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,381. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

