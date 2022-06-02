2Xideas AG Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,571. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

