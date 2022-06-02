2Xideas AG Purchases 14,128 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 5.9% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.28% of ANSYS worth $97,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 93,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.91.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.53. 2,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,396. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

