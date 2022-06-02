2Xideas AG Purchases 8,860 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.75. 3,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,017. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.