2Xideas AG Takes $13.51 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,000. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

