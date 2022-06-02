2Xideas AG Takes Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,000. Abcam comprises about 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.31% of Abcam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ABCM stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 1,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,763. Abcam plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.67) to GBX 1,700 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.77) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $809.75.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

