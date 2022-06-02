$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

