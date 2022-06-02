$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to announce $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.40. Primerica posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Primerica has a 1 year low of $113.99 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.