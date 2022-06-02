$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,707. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

