321,476 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,513,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.53. 1,867,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,944,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

