37,864,240 Shares in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Bought by Deer Management Co. LLC

Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,864,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,720,000. Velo3D comprises about 7.6% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned about 20.67% of Velo3D as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 44,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

VLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

