383,924 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,000. 2Xideas AG owned 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

