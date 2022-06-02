3G Capital Partners LP Has $28.88 Million Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Docebo accounts for about 6.1% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Docebo by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,256 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,663. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

