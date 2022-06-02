3G Sahana Capital Management LP Has $145.83 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 16.4% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Booking worth $145,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,784.63.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $36.36 on Thursday, hitting $2,274.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,469. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,277.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

