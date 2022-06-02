403,200 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 403,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 10.4% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of FTCH traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 445,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

