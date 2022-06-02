439 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.48. 25,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,137. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.