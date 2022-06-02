46,200 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
IMAB opened at $8.57 on Thursday. I-Mab has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.
About I-Mab (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.