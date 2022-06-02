$57.72 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $45.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $286.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $437.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $262.21 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 520,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

