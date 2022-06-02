59 North Capital Management LP Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

59 North Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up 15.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.52% of Deckers Outdoor worth $51,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

NYSE DECK traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,390. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

