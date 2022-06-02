$6.18 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) to announce $6.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $16.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.24 million to $16.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.67 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 462,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,553. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 326,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

