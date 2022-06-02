$6.90 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the highest is $7.61 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $25.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.61 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

EOG stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $139.44. 2,615,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,245 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

