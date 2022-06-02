6,014 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $289.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.93 and a 200-day moving average of $352.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.