626 Financial LLC Invests $296,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 298,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,060,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

