626 Financial LLC Invests $316,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average is $199.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

