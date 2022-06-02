626 Financial LLC Invests $852,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 22,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,038. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

