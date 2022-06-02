626 Financial LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

