626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,967. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

