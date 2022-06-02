626 Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,422 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,569,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,193,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

