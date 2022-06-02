683 Capital Management LLC Acquires 286,000 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,877,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,336 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMACA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

